Bahrain police officer killed in ‘terrorist’ blast
05 Jul 201407:30 AM
A police officer died in a “terrorist” blast in a Shiite-populated village in the Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, an interior ministry official announced today.

“Police officer Mahmud Farid died today before dawn from wounds sustained in a terrorist explosion at East Ekar”, near Manama, said national security chief General Tareq al-Hassan in a statement published by national news agency BNA.

An investigation has been opened to identify and arrest those behind the attack, he added without giving further details.

