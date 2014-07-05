Bahrain police officer killed in ‘terrorist’ blast

A police officer died in a “terrorist” blast in a Shiite-populated village in the Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, an interior ministry official announced today.“Police officer Mahmud Farid died today before dawn from wounds sustained in a terrorist explosion at East Ekar”, near Manama, said national security chief General Tareq al-Hassan in a statement published by national news agency BNA.An investigation has been opened to identify and arrest those behind the attack, he added without giving further details.