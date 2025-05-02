20:35 Trump Proposes Cut of 163 Billion US Dollars to Federal Budget

20:19 Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years

20:04 Israeli Channel 12: The government and the army have decided to expand the operation in Gaza and to call up tens of thousands of reservists

19:49 UNICEF slams Israel’s blockade as children face growing risk of illness, starvation

19:34 Mayor of Sin El Fil Nabih Kahale to MTV: We have worked on building an integrated municipality, and we want to implement the projects we couldn't carry out due to the economic crisis, but all of this requires funding

19:25 Tune in now to watch Nabih Kahale, Mayor of Sin El Fil, on the program "Baldati" on MTV

19:16 Chile issues tsunami warning after earthquake

18:59 Mayor of Mtaileb Paul Chedid to MTV: I was elected by acclamation today because I have worked for nine years, and I will continue working with the municipal council to complete all the town’s roads within the next three years

18:53 Morcos: The Cabinet has decided to form a committee to explore solutions for the legitimate demands of retired military personnel

18:52 Morcos: Approval was granted for the recommendation of the Higher Defense Council to warn the Hamas movement against any actions that undermine security and to put a definitive end to any activity that violates Lebanese sovereignty

18:50 Morcos: The Cabinet has approved granting certain tax exemptions to those affected by the recent war

18:49 Minister of Information Paul Morcos after the Cabinet session: Nawaf Salam praised the approval of the draft law aimed at strengthening judicial independence, stating that it protects judges from pressure and temptations, contributes to boosting economic activity, and enhances the credibility of the state

18:47 Tune in shortly to watch "Baldati" featuring Paul Chedid, Mayor of Mtaileb

18:47 Al Riyadi defeated Hoops 103-72 in the 15th round of the Decathlon Lebanese Basketball Championship

18:39 Army Chief discusses situation with European Union delegation

18:38 Jumblatt met with Al-Sharaa and left the presidential palace without making any statement

18:37 Aoun holds series of meetings at Baabda palace

18:35 Rubio: Iran Must 'Walk Away' from All Uranium Enrichment

18:25 Netanyahu: The operation we carried out last night against the presidential palace compound in Damascus was a clear message to the Syrian regime

18:19 US State Department: Those responsible for sectarian violence in Syria must be held accountable