20:35 Trump Proposes Cut of 163 Billion US Dollars to Federal Budget
20:19 Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years
20:04 Israeli Channel 12: The government and the army have decided to expand the operation in Gaza and to call up tens of thousands of reservists
19:49 UNICEF slams Israel’s blockade as children face growing risk of illness, starvation
19:34 Mayor of Sin El Fil Nabih Kahale to MTV: We have worked on building an integrated municipality, and we want to implement the projects we couldn't carry out due to the economic crisis, but all of this requires funding
19:16 Chile issues tsunami warning after earthquake
18:59 Mayor of Mtaileb Paul Chedid to MTV: I was elected by acclamation today because I have worked for nine years, and I will continue working with the municipal council to complete all the town’s roads within the next three years
18:53 Morcos: The Cabinet has decided to form a committee to explore solutions for the legitimate demands of retired military personnel
18:52 Morcos: Approval was granted for the recommendation of the Higher Defense Council to warn the Hamas movement against any actions that undermine security and to put a definitive end to any activity that violates Lebanese sovereignty
18:50 Morcos: The Cabinet has approved granting certain tax exemptions to those affected by the recent war
18:49 Minister of Information Paul Morcos after the Cabinet session: Nawaf Salam praised the approval of the draft law aimed at strengthening judicial independence, stating that it protects judges from pressure and temptations, contributes to boosting economic activity, and enhances the credibility of the state
18:47 Al Riyadi defeated Hoops 103-72 in the 15th round of the Decathlon Lebanese Basketball Championship
18:39 Army Chief discusses situation with European Union delegation
18:38 Jumblatt met with Al-Sharaa and left the presidential palace without making any statement
18:37 Aoun holds series of meetings at Baabda palace
18:35 Rubio: Iran Must 'Walk Away' from All Uranium Enrichment
18:25 Netanyahu: The operation we carried out last night against the presidential palace compound in Damascus was a clear message to the Syrian regime
18:19 US State Department: Those responsible for sectarian violence in Syria must be held accountable
Rubio: Iran Must 'Walk Away' from All Uranium Enrichment
Rubio: Iran Must 'Walk Away' from All Uranium Enrichment
Pilates, Please! From Trend to Lifestyle
Pilates, Please! From Trend to Lifestyle
Watch: Lebanese Warning to Hamas – We Will Not Tolerate Any Destabilization
Watch: Lebanese Warning to Hamas – We Will Not Tolerate Any Destabilization
Schools Designated as Polling Centers Will Close on These Dates
Schools Designated as Polling Centers Will Close on These Dates
Details of the Attempt to Pass a Decree in Cabinet
Details of the Attempt to Pass a Decree in Cabinet
Trump Replaces Mike Waltz With Marco Rubio as National Security Adviser
Trump Replaces Mike Waltz With Marco Rubio as National Security Adviser
Trump Proposes Cut of 163 Billion US Dollars to Federal Budget
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday proposed a $163 billion cut to federal spending next year, which would eliminate more than a fifth of the non-military spending excluding mandatory benefit programs.The proposed budget would raise defense spending by 13% and homeland security sp

08:35 PM
Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years
08:19 PM
UNICEF slams Israel’s blockade as children face growing risk of illness, starvation
07:49 PM
07:16 PM

Chile issues tsunami warning after earthquake
Army Chief discusses situation with European Union delegation
06:39 PM
Aoun holds series of meetings at Baabda palace
06:37 PM
Rubio: Iran Must 'Walk Away' from All Uranium Enrichment
Iran has to 'walk away' from uranium enrichment and long-range missile development and it should allow inspectors of military facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday as a round of nuclear talks was postponed.Rubio's comments underscore the major remaining divisions in talks
Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years
Chile issues tsunami warning after earthquake
Salam chairs Cabinet session at Grand Serail
Geagea: LF immune to corruption, committed to strong state
US says minerals deal will strengthen Trump in talks with Russia
Trump Proposes Cut of 163 Billion US Dollars to Federal Budget
Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years
UNICEF slams Israel’s blockade as children face growing risk of illness, starvation
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of century-high US tariffs
Gold breaks $3,300 barrier for first time
Bitcoin falls to five-month low
3 Ways to Meditate for Better Sleep
Minister of Environment and Coordinator of the Government's Emergency Committee, Nasser Yassin, to MTV: The aggression is ongoing and is becoming more brutal, and the current discussions may lay the groundwork for implementing Resolution 1701, which provides acceptable indicators for stopping the aggression against Lebanon
Former MP Wehbe Katicha to MTV: This is the beginning of a ground invasion in southern Lebanon and some Lebanese areas
UK Court Rejects Prince Harry’s Security Appeal
Prince William and Kate Mark Anniversary with Scotland Visit
'Grandpa robbers' face trial in Paris over Kim Kardashian jewellery heist
Scientists Find 'Beyond Imagination' Creature in Ancient Amber
Remains of 5,000-Year-Old Noblewoman Found in Peru Dig
Oscar voters required to view all films before casting ballots
Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years
No criminal charges over death of ice hockey player
Koundé Scores in Extra Time as Barcelona Beat Madrid in Copa del Rey Final
